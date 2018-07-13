Former Giants HC Ben McAdoo Thinks New York Will Win NFC East

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

Former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo is expecting big things out of the G-Men in 2018.

In an interview with Paul Schwartz of the New York Post on Thursday, McAdoo expressed his belief that New York will be the superior team in the NFC East during the upcoming season, saying, "I think they're gonna win the division."

McAdoo was fired in December, and the Giants replaced him this offseason with former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur.

McAdoo led the Giants to an 11-5 record and a playoff berth in his first year at the helm in 2016, but the wheels fell off last season, as New York was 2-10 at the time of his firing.

The G-Men finished the campaign 3-13, but McAdoo believes they have made some improvements, saying, "I think they've made a lot of the moves I wanted to make."

Part of McAdoo's confidence has to do with his belief that the other teams in the NFC East have significant deficiencies:

"I think Philly, how much success has Philly had? I think they're gonna have a hard time handling success. Dallas, I like their offensive line, but how long have we been saying that? Their defense, they got a bunch of young guys playing DB, [linebacker] Sean Lee is banged up a lot, and their D-line, they got a bunch of guys getting in trouble all the time. And Washington is Washington, right?"

The biggest addition New York has made since last offseason was the selection of Penn State running back Saquon Barkley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 draft. The Giants ranked 26th in the NFL in rushing last season, but Barkley's arrival should change that and take pressure off veteran quarterback Eli Manning.

New York also strengthened the offensive line by signing offensive tackle Nate Solder in free agency and selecting guard Will Hernandez in the second round. There is also still plenty of talent defensively, as the Giants are just two seasons removed from ranking second in the NFL in points allowed.

The NFC East may be among the best divisions in football with the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, a Cowboys team that will have running back Ezekiel Elliott for a full season and a Redskins squad that no longer has the Kirk Cousins contract saga lurking over it.

There is a lot to like about New York's roster, though, and a new voice on the sidelines in Shurmur could go a long way toward getting the Giants back into playoff contention after hitting a stumbling block in 2017.