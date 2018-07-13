NBA Summer League 2018: Friday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Summer League says goodbye to more than half of its participants Friday.

As the teams still alive in the tournament portion of the competition rest up ahead of Saturday's games, the losers from the knockout round play consolation contests Friday.

Among the teams going home after Friday are the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets, who were both eliminated despite going 3-0 in round-robin play.

Of the 16 teams headed home, 10 hail from the Western Conference and six from the East.

Friday Schedule

Brooklyn vs. Indiana (4 p.m., ESPNU)

New York vs. New Orleans (4:30 p.m., NBATV)

Washington vs. Dallas (6 p.m., ESPNU)

San Antonio vs. Phoenix (6:30 p.m., NBATV)

Minnesota vs. Denver (8 p.m., ESPNU)

Orlando vs. Oklahoma City (8:30 p.m., NBATV)

Sacramento vs. Golden State (10 p.m., ESPNU)

Atlanta vs. Los Angeles Clippers (10:30 p.m., NBATV)

All Times ET.

Updated Standings

Houston (4-0)

Los Angeles Lakers (4-0)

Portland (4-0)

Boston (3-1)

Charlotte (3-1)

Cleveland (3-1)

Denver (3-1)

Phoenix (3-1)

Atlanta (2-2)

Chicago (2-2)

Dallas (2-2)

Detroit (2-2)

Memphis (2-2)

Miami (2-2)

Milwaukee (2-2)

Minnesota (2-2)

New Orleans (2-2)

Oklahoma City (2-2)

Orlando (2-2)

Utah (2-2)

Los Angeles Clippers (2-3)

Golden State (1-3)

Indiana (1-3)

New York (1-3)

Philadelphia (1-3)

Sacramento (1-3)

San Antonio (1-3)

Toronto (1-3)

Washington (1-3)

Brooklyn (0-4)

Stat Leaders

Points Per Game

John Collins, Atlanta (24.0)

Malik Monk, Charlotte (23.0)

Josh Hart, Los Angeles Lakers (22.5)

Devin Robinson, Washington (21.5)

Kevin Knox, New York (21.3)

Rebounds Per Game

Amile Jefferson, Minnesota (13.5)

Ante Zizic, Cleveland (12.5)

Willy Hernangomez, Charlotte (12.0)

Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn (11.5)

Tyler Dorsey, Atlanta (11.0)

Assists Per Game

Frank Mason, Sacramento (8.0)

Wade Baldwin IV, Portland (8.0)

Chris Chiozza, Washington (8.0)

Derrick Walton Jr., Miami (7.3)

Daniel Hamilton, Oklahoma City (7.0)

Brooklyn Looking To End Time In Las Vegas With 1st Win

All of the teams participating in Friday's games are playing for pride, but the Brooklyn Nets have more on the line, as they are also vying for their first win of summer league.

After Philadelphia and Toronto sprung upsets in the first round of tournament play, the Nets are the lone winless team left in Las Vegas.

The Nets have some intriguing names on their roster, but they're lacking a young star to carry the team in the points department.

Brooklyn has four players averaging over double digits in points per game, but its leading scorer Shawn Dawson is only scoring 12.8 points per contest.

Wednesday's defeat to the Houston Rockets marked the first time the Nets eclipsed 85 points in Las Vegas, but it wasn't good enough to knock off one of the top seeds in the tournament.

In order to leave Las Vegas with a crooked number in the win column, the Nets need to use Wednesday's play and turn it into a few more positive points against the Indiana Pacers.

Keep an eye on Jarrett Allen in the paint, as the Texas product is coming off 13 points and 11 rebounds against the Rockets.

Knox Has Final Chance To Impress As Head Of Rookie Class

It looks like the New York Knicks picked a superstar in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

While it's acceptable to be skeptical of a Knicks draft pick because the franchise has had such bad luck with first-round selections in the past, Kevin Knox appears to be the real deal.

The Kentucky product turned into the standout star of summer league, and in the process he vaulted himself to the forefront of the Rookie of the Year discussion to start the regular season at least.

In four games, the No. 9 overall selection from June's draft averaged 21.3 points per game, which is the fifth-best total in summer league.

While he added 15 points to his haul Thursday against the Boston Celtics, Knox produced his first disappointing performance in a Knicks uniform, as he made just five of his 20 field goals.

Friday presents an opportunity for him to bounce back and enter training camp on a high note. If that occurs, Knox could immediately turn into a primary scoring option for the Knicks.

If Knox's play wasn't enough to get Knicks fans excited for the 2018-19 campaign, second-round pick Mitchell Robinson produced a double-double against the Celtics and is averaging 12.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

With the pair in the fold, the Knicks could turn things around and make a climb up the Eastern Conference standings in the best-case scenario.

