Brock Lesnar Reportedly Will Be in WWE SummerSlam Amid UFC Buzz

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Brock Lesnar is set to be on the SummerSlam 2018 pay-per-view card, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported Thursday.

The Beast Incarnate's SummerSlam opponent remains unclear, but the WWE Universal champion hasn't wrestled since successfully defending his title against Roman Reigns at the Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

Lesnar signed an extension with WWE in April, but the company declined to offer any specifics regarding the length of the contract and the extent of his commitment. Meltzer reported it was a "short-term deal."

Meltzer added the contract allowed Lesnar to return to the UFC for one more fight, and dropping the Universal Championship at SummerSlam could clear the way for him to start training for a possible bout with Daniel Cormier.

Following Cormier's victory over Stipe Miocic at UFC 226 on July 7, Lesnar confronted Cormier in the Octagon, seemingly setting the stage for a future fight.

Lesnar re-entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency's testing pool July 3 to serve the remainder of his one-year suspension, which was the result of testing positive for a banned substance. He will be eligible to fight starting Jan. 8, 2019.

Whether or not Lesnar is on his way back to the UFC, many WWE fans are eagerly anticipating the moment he loses the Universal Championship. The absence of the brand's top title has been glaring on Raw and detracted from the overall product.

Lesnar has cast a large shadow over WWE for more than a year, and the company has painted itself into a corner with how he has dispatched essentially every realistic challenger. Because of that, The Beast's lengthy reign is bound to end in underwhelming fashion, but that will be a temporary setback for the benefit of long-term progress.