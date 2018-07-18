Chloe Kim Wins 2018 ESPYs Award for Best Female Athlete

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/Getty Images

Add the 2018 ESPY for Best Female Athlete to Chloe Kim's extensive list of accomplishments this past year.

Kim earned the recognition Wednesday during ESPN's annual broadcast of the award show that honors the past year's best athletes and sports moments, defeating fellow finalists Sylvia Fowles, Mikaela Shiffrin and Julie Ertz.

All except Shiffrin were first-time nominees for Best Female Athlete, as the skier was vying for the award for the second time during her career.

Kim turned in a dominant year in snowboarding, taking home gold in superpipe at the X Games in Aspen and thriving on the bright stage of the Olympics despite being just 17 years old. She won the gold in the halfpipe in such dominant fashion that she enjoyed a victory lap in her last run after setting such a high standard in the early going.

She landed tricks such as a frontside 1080, McTwist and frontside inverted 720, cruising past much of the field.

Kim also drew plenty of headlines for her social media game during the Olympics, tweeting about food such as churros, ice cream and breakfast sandwiches instead of letting nerves get the best of her as a teenage Olympian.

She earned a spot on the Time 100 list of most influential people of 2018 for her efforts and figures to continue adding to her impressive resume considering she is just 18 years old.

She now counts an ESPY on that list of accomplishments after being awarded accordingly Wednesday.