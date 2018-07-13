Tour de France 2018: Friday's Stage 7 Live-Stream Schedule, TV Info and Route

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/Getty Images

On Friday, the 2018 Tour de France sees the peloton take on a 231-kilometre flat course in Stage 7, the longest stage of this year's Tour.

The riders will set off from Fougeres, before making their way in a relatively straight line east to Chartres via Mayenne, Alencon and Nogent Le-Rotrou.

Date: Friday, July 13

Start Time: 12:20 p.m. local time/11:20 a.m. BST/6:20 a.m. ET

TV Info: Eurosport 1, ITV 4, NBC

Live Stream: Eurosport Player, ITV Hub, NBC Sports App

Here's the route and profile for Stage 7:

Dan Martin of UAE Team Emirates won Stage 6 with an impressively timed attack over the last kilometre, but BMC Racing Team's Greg van Avermaet was able to retain the yellow jersey:

Despite being a relatively straightforward route, the length of Friday's course will put the focus on conserving energy for what is likely to be a bunch sprint finish.

Fernando Gaviria and Peter Sagan have won two stages apiece in this year's Tour, and they will have their sights set on a third here.

The latter claimed the sprint finish on Stage 5:

The final 200 metres of the race are flat, but timing a final attack could be tricky—there's a fairly sharp right-hand turn with two kilometres remaining, followed by a 700-metre drop and a 600-metre climb in quick succession.

Behind the sprinters, Tom Dumoulin of Team Sunweb will be hoping to make up ground in the general classification.

He was well-placed with six kilometres remaining in Stage 6, but a puncture proved costly, per cycling writer Mihai Cazacu:

The Dutchman is 19 seconds behind rival Chris Froome and 30 behind Richie Porte.

While there's still plenty of time remaining for him to close that gap, he doesn't want to be left in their wake, so he will be hoping for some better fortune on Friday.