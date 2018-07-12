Hue Jackson to Open Facility to Help Victims of Human Trafficking

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson helped finance a facility "built to take care of the victims of human trafficking" through his foundation.

On Wednesday, Pat McManamon of ESPN.com provided details of the 12-bed complex and passed along a statement from Jackson.

"[My wife] Michelle and I are very excited about the opportunity to assist survivors of human trafficking by helping to provide a place of respite," he said. "This ribbon cutting ceremony is more than a formality. It is a signal to the community we hope to help that there is a safe place to go and there are people who care."

The Hue Jackson Respite Services for Recovered Survivors of Human Trafficking is set to open July 17

Last July, Jackson announced his intention to build the facility after launching the foundation with a presentation about the prevalence and impact of the crime, per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

"There are elements of this that we've seen firsthand," he said. "A lot of different areas in this realm that we're talking about, we've witnessed and have been privy to, so it's something that me and Michelle really discussed at length about what direction to go in and this is where it led our hearts."

Jackson added it's an issue that often goes "uncovered," but he decided to help provide support because he's "not afraid of a challenge."

There are an estimated 40.3 million victims of human trafficking in the world, per the International Labour Organization (h/t Polaris). "Hundreds of thousands" of those are projected to be located in the United States.