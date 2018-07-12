WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Best and Worst Stipulations in PPV History

WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Best and Worst Stipulations in PPV HistoryJuly 12, 2018
If one show encapsulates how WWE has the ability to get things so wrong, but also so right, it has to be Extreme Rules.
Now almost a decade old, the show has often produced some moments which will forever stand the test of time for all the right reasons.
However, it is impossible to avoid some of the more bizarre stipulations which, it cannot be argued, simply failed on a spectacular level.
And while this weekend's show doesn't feature an overwhelming number of stipulations, a look back at the history of the pay-per-view shows things weren't always so straightforward.
Here's a look at both the best and worst stipulations in the pay-per-view's history.
Worst: Extreme Makeover Match
The rapid development of WWE's women's division over the last few years makes matches like these feel like a lifetime ago.
Back at the 2010 edition of Extreme Rules, WWE decided to liven up the female division by pitting Beth Phoenix against Michelle McCool in an Extreme Makeover Match.
The rules? It was essentially a hardcore match, with an array of foreign objects at ringside for the participants to wage war on one another with.
The only issue was, instead of the likes of chairs and tables, WWE bizarrely swapped them out for things like an ironing board and hairspray in what can only rank as one of the more booking decisions of recent times.
It was a horrible gimmick, and did little to enhance or showcase the ability of Phoenix or McCool. Instead, it made the women's division like tacky and incredibly stereotypical.
Best: Chicago Street Fight (2012)
The possibility of CM Punk versus Chris Jericho was always going to be spectacular in 2012, as their meeting at that year's WrestleMania proved.
Two of the most talented and capable in-ring workers of their time, Punk and Jericho took their rivalry to new heights in Punk's hometown at Extreme Rules 2012, waging war in a Chicago Street Fight.
Brutal, bloody and at times barbaric, it was everything fans come to expect from a pay-per-view with a name that sets pretty high expectations in terms of the unexpected.
With both men wearing their street attire rather than their in-ring wear, it encapsulated the rivalry and passion the two men had for hating one another throughout the feud.
Punk eventually emerged victorious, but not after Jericho had pushed him to the limit in a bout which underlined everything good about Extreme Rules.
Worst: Country Whipping Match
Jack Swagger had some true highlights during his time with WWE. This was not one of them, however.
Arguably the true low point of his run with the company came at Extreme Rules 2011, when he was forced to team up with Michael Cole to take on Jim Ross and Jerry Lawler in a Country Whipping Match.
Essentially a Strap Match but in tag form, it meant that essentially, the contest ran from start to finish with all four men taking it in terms to whip each other.
It was incredibly underwhelming, made no better on the eye by Ross and Cole actually trying to wrestle on more than one occasion.
All in all, it was a bizarre point of Swagger's WWE career, and one none of the participants will look back on with any fondness, you suspect.
Best: Ladder Match (2009)
As soon as it became apparent that the main event of Extreme Rules' first-ever outing in 2009 would be a Ladder Match between two men who pioneered the stipulation, you knew it would be a classic.
Edge and Jeff Hardy had made history when it comes to ladders many times before, particularly alongside their long-time companions, Matt Hardy and Christian.
But here, both men took each other to the limit and perhaps beyond, re-defining the stipulation in a modern-era classic.
Yet in the end, it would be an old foe of both men who stole the show.
While Hardy won the main event itself, CM Punk emerged to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, stunning the world and winning the World Heavyweight Championship.
It was a fitting end to a fantastic match, and fantastic stipulation.
Worst: Hog Pen Match (2009)
For the very nadir of Extreme Rules and its wacky stipulations, you must journey all the way back to the beginning of the pay-per-view's story.
WWE in 2009 was a very different place to what it is now—and that was perhaps best underlined by the bout which the inaugural Extreme Rules will forever be remembered for.
That year, Santino Marella was posing as his fictional twin sister, Santina, taking Vickie Guerrero for the title of Miss WrestleMania.
Furthermore, Guerrero's nephew, Chavo, also joined the match on her behalf, making it a handicap contest.
It was as disastrous as it sounds.
After what seemed like an age, Marella eventually pinned Vickie to win the bout, which culminated in a segment where Guerrero's on-screen husband, Edge, announced he was divorcing her.
For all the good of Extreme Rules over the last decade, this without doubt ranks as the worst moment and worst stipulation in the show's history.