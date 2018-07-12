WWE Extreme Rules 2018: Best and Worst Stipulations in PPV History

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

If one show encapsulates how WWE has the ability to get things so wrong, but also so right, it has to be Extreme Rules.

Now almost a decade old, the show has often produced some moments which will forever stand the test of time for all the right reasons.

However, it is impossible to avoid some of the more bizarre stipulations which, it cannot be argued, simply failed on a spectacular level.

And while this weekend's show doesn't feature an overwhelming number of stipulations, a look back at the history of the pay-per-view shows things weren't always so straightforward.

Here's a look at both the best and worst stipulations in the pay-per-view's history.