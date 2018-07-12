Clement Lenglet Completes Transfer to Barcelona from Sevilla on 5-Year Contract

TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona completed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla on Thursday after meeting the centre-back's €35.9 million (£31.7 million) release clause.

The Catalan giants announced the signing on their website and revealed he will sign a five-year deal with a €300 million (£265 million) buyout clause.

Lenglet, 23, departs Sevilla after two seasons having become a key player at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium—he made 35 La Liga appearances last term.

Per Spanish football writer Rik Sharma, his arrival will likely mean the departure from the Camp Nou of Colombia international Yerry Mina, who only joined Barca in January:

Manager Ernesto Valverde will likely use France youth international Lenglet alongside Thomas Vermaelen as back-ups for starting centre-back duo Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.

The former Nancy man will surely have his first-team chances, though, as Barca will be looking to compete for silverware on all fronts next term.

Given his youth, Lenglet could well succeed Pique, 31, as a starter in the future, and he should form a strong central pairing with 24-year-old compatriot Umtiti.

Lenglet is a fine prospect with enviable defensive attributes—he is a particularly fine tackler—and he could become a major asset for the Blaugrana.