Clement Lenglet Completes Transfer to Barcelona from Sevilla on 5-Year Contract

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistJuly 12, 2018

MUNICH, GERMANY - APRIL 11: Clement Lenglet of Sevilla controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg match between Bayern Muenchen and Sevilla FC at Allianz Arena on April 11, 2018 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by TF-Images/Getty Images)
TF-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona completed the signing of Clement Lenglet from Sevilla on Thursday after meeting the centre-back's €35.9 million (£31.7 million) release clause.

The Catalan giants announced the signing on their website and revealed he will sign a five-year deal with a €300 million (£265 million) buyout clause.

Lenglet, 23, departs Sevilla after two seasons having become a key player at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium—he made 35 La Liga appearances last term.

Per Spanish football writer Rik Sharma, his arrival will likely mean the departure from the Camp Nou of Colombia international Yerry Mina, who only joined Barca in January:

Manager Ernesto Valverde will likely use France youth international Lenglet alongside Thomas Vermaelen as back-ups for starting centre-back duo Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti.

The former Nancy man will surely have his first-team chances, though, as Barca will be looking to compete for silverware on all fronts next term.

Given his youth, Lenglet could well succeed Pique, 31, as a starter in the future, and he should form a strong central pairing with 24-year-old compatriot Umtiti

Lenglet is a fine prospect with enviable defensive attributes—he is a particularly fine tackler—and he could become a major asset for the Blaugrana. 

Related

    B/R Live: Europa League 1st Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸 Only)

    World Football logo
    World Football

    B/R Live: Europa League 1st Qualifying Rd. (🇺🇸 Only)

    Br
    via Br

    Photographer Gets Buried by Croatia Players

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    Photographer Gets Buried by Croatia Players

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Chelsea Have Fired Manager Conte

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Chelsea Have Fired Manager Conte

    Matt Law,
    via The Telegraph

    Barcelona Make 2nd Bid of £60M for Chelsea's Willian

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Barcelona Make 2nd Bid of £60M for Chelsea's Willian

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report