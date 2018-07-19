Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 20 Broadcast

Big3 Week 5 Schedule
Date: Friday, July 20
Start Time: 6 p.m. (local time)
TV: FS1
Live Stream: Opening game on Facebook Watch, final three on Fox Sports Go and FoxSports.com
Game Schedule
Tri-State vs. Ghost Ballers
Killer 3s vs. Ball Hogs
Power vs. Trilogy
3 Headed Monsters vs. 3's Company
Team Rosters
3 Headed Monsters
Head Coach: Gary Payton
Rashard Lewis
Reggie Evans
Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf
Kwame Brown
Salim Stoudamire
Qyntel Woods
3's Company
Head Coach: Michael Cooper
Dermarr Johnson
Baron Davis
Drew Gooden
Andre Emmett
Jason Maxiell
Derrick Byars
Ball Hogs
Head Coach: Rick Barry
Brian Scalabrine
Josh Childress
DeShawn Stevenson
Andre Owens
Corsley Edwards
Jermaine Taylor
Ghost Ballers
Head Coach: George Gervin
Mike Bibby
Ricky Davis
Carlos Boozer
Marcus Banks
Lee Nailon
Mario West
Killer 3s
Head Coach: Charles Oakley
Chauncey Billups
Metta World Peace
Stephen Jackson
Alan Anderson
Ryan Hollins
Mike James
Power
Head Coach: Nancy Lieberman
Corey Maggette
Cuttino Mobley
Glen Davis
Ryan Gomes
Quentin Richardson
Chris Andersen
Tri-State
Head Coach: Julius Erving
Jermaine O'Neal
Amar'e Stoudemire
Nate Robinson
David Hawkins
Bonzi Wells
Robert Hite
Trilogy
Head Coach: Rick Mahorn
Kenyon Martin
Al Harrington
Rashad McCants
James White
Dion Glover
Dahntay Jones
Tri-State (3-1) vs. Ghost Ballers (0-4)
Tri-State are no longer undefeated, but they are still formidable. Outside of looking for a bounce-back win, Nate Robinson will be trying to get back in the flow after getting tossed from last week's heated matchup against the 3 Headed Monsters.
After Trilogy got their first win last week, the Ghost Ballers are the only team that hasn't celebrated a victory this season. They'll have their hands full with Tri-State, but they are more than capable with Boozer, who leads the league in rebounding with 43 and is fourth in scoring with 69.
Power (3-1) vs. Trilogy (1-3)
Trilogy finally notched a victory in Detroit, so they are looking to go on a winning streak. They'll need another big game from Al Harrington, who drained three shots from behind the arc last week against Killer 3s and finished with 19 points, and James White, who added 12 points and five rebounds.
Power are in the same boat as Trilogy, hoping to build on last week's win. They dominated the boards against the Ghost Ballers, notching 21 rebounds between Corey Maggette, Glen "Big Baby" Davis and Cuttino Mobley. They'll need to continue their rebounding edge if they want to beat Rick Mahorn's rejuvenated squad.
