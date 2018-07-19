Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for July 20 Broadcast

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The Big3 will bring its players and its talents to Miami for Week 5.

And while there is only one team left that is undefeated, there is still plenty of excitement waiting for fans in the confines of American Airlines Arena.

After heavyweights Tri-State and 3 Headed Monsters faced off in Detroit, it was head coach Gary Payton and his squad who prevailed to have a 4-0 record, led by Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, 14 points, and Reggie Evans, whose 18 points and 12 rebounds included the game-winning dunk to give the 3 Headed Monsters a 50-48 win.

In the Magic City, all eyes will be on the Ghost Ballers, the only team this season without a win. Led by Carlos Boozer and Ricky Davis, the Ghost Ballers will look to get by Tri-State, who will be looking to rebound from their first loss of the season.

Find this week's schedule and ways to watch below.