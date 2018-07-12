Manchester United Reportedly Target World Cup Star Ante Rebic in Latest Rumours

TF-Images/Getty Images

Manchester United are reportedly one of the clubs in pursuit of Eintracht Frankfurt winger and 2018 FIFA World Cup finalist Ante Rebic following a string of impressive performances for Croatia at the tournament in Russia.

Bild (h/t Liam Corless of Manchester Evening News) reported manager Jose Mourinho has taken a shine to the player, but Arsenal, Tottenham, Napoli and Bayern Munich are also rumoured to be in pursuit.

It's said the 24-year-old is valued at €50 million (£44.2 million), which seems like a steep figure for a player whose profile was nowhere near as big coming into the World Cup.

A scoring display against Argentina in the group stage and his performance in Wednesday's semi-final win over England were particular highlights for Rebic in Russia, and Statman Dave focused on the latter:

Rebic only joined Frankfurt from Fiorentina on permanent terms this summer, but sporting director Fredi Bobic appeared to suggest the German club couldn't afford to reject major offers for their star. He told Sport1 (h/t Corless):

"I am very happy about the success of Ante Rebic with the Croatian national team. The players and the coaching team are watching the World Cup games together in the training camp in the USA and, of course, are especially excited about Ante.

“So far, there are no offers available, and we're planning a steady season with Ante Rebic for the new season.

“Of course we know that a lot can happen when a big club makes an offer.

“We cannot compete economically with the big ones, but that's nothing new."

Rebic spent the last five years of his career in Florence but was never fancied by La Viola and had a number of spells out on loan, recording only 12 Fiorentina appearances before his permanent exit for Frankfurt.

Football writer Liam Twomey failed to jump aboard the Rebic bandwagon and suggested the speedster's decision-making could use some improvement:

It's also questionable as to where Mourinho—who has already shifted Anthony Martial down in his left-wing hierarchy to accommodate January signing Alexis Sanchez—would fit the player in if he were to sign.

Rebic fits the Mourinho profile for a wide man in that he brings a great deal of tenacity to the table, although it was suggested by some during Wednesday's England match that he sometimes takes it a step too far:

Bayern could be a particular threat in the Rebic race after their new coach, Niko Kovac, was the one who oversaw his progress during his two seasons on loan at Frankfurt prior to joining Die Roten as manager this summer.

Kovac could look to reunite with his former charge in Bavaria, although it's doubtful Bayern would be willing to challenge the Red Devils in forking out the full cost of his alleged valuation.