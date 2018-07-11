Marcus Smart Rumors: Grizzlies, Nets Asked Celtics About Sign-and-Trade Offer

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Nearly two weeks into free agency, Marcus Smart is still looking to sign a contract.

The good news for him is that he's drawing interest from at a few teams around the league.

Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported on Wednesday that both the Memphis Grizzlies and the Brooklyn Nets have inquired about a sign-and-trade for the restricted free agent.

This comes one day after The Athletic's Michael Scotto tweeted out a photo of Smart apparently meeting with Nets brass:

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics have reportedly been quiet—and that's not sitting well with the veteran guard.

Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald recently wrote that Smart is "hurt and disgusted" by Boston's lack of communication during the free-agent process. As of late last week, per Murphy, the two sides had not talked since before free agency began on July 1.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge made it clear on Wednesday, via The Athletic's Jay King, that bringing Smart back remains a priority: "We're all here watching all the teams play in the summer league, watching different guys work out. But our priority remains the same. Our priority is still Marcus in free agency, and that's where we are."

Given he's a restricted free agent, Boston has the right to match any offer sheet Smart signs with an opposing team. That means the team can allow him to test the market to see what his value is. And that's what it's doing.

There was not free-flowing cash around the league this offseason the way there was a few summers back. Add that to the fact that teams have already signed the initial wave of free agents, and Smart may have a hard time getting the deal he may have envisioned. At this point, that could work in the Celtics' favor (at least for one year).