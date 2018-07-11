Adrian Beltre Trade Rumors: Rangers 3B Would Waive No-Trade Clause for Contender

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre is reportedly willing to waive his no-trade clause if it means moving to a contender.

"If it's the right situation I would consider going with the chance that I could win a championship," Beltre said, per Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe. "It's not going to happen here [with Texas], unfortunately. So to be able to go somewhere and help a team win a championship, that's important to me."

Considering the Rangers are 40-53 and sitting in last place in the American League West, Beltre would surely require a trade if he is going to win a title this season.

Beltre is 39 years old and set for unrestricted free agency following the 2018 campaign, so moving him during this uncompetitive season would allow the Rangers to garner something in return to start rebuilding toward the future.

The third baseman is one of the best players of his generation as a four-time All-Star, four-time Silver Slugger and five-time Gold Glover, and he notched the 3,000th hit of his career last season. The veteran has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox and Rangers throughout his career, which started in 1998.

Beltre is past his prime but could still help a contender down the stretch considering he is slashing .289/.351/.404 with four home runs and 26 RBI. He is still formidable with the glove as well and is responsible for five defensive runs saved this season, per FanGraphs.

He isn't the type of addition that will dramatically alter a lineup like Manny Machado would at this point, but Beltre would give any contender a solid bat, reliable glove and postseason experience (he has appeared in 28 playoff games) for what figures to be a fairly affordable price given his age and contract status.

Those contenders apparently don't have to worry about that no-trade clause either given his comments.