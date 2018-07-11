Marcell Dareus Sued over Sexual Assault Allegations, Allegedly Transmitting STD

Logan Bowles/Getty Images

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus has been sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and transmitting an STD.

Citing civil court filings from July 6, Chris Parenteau and Garrett Pelican of News4Jax.com reported a woman from Texas identified as Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against Dareus saying he had "sex with her while she was unconscious and without disclosing what she believes was herpes."

In addition to saying that Dareus had sex with the woman in April "while she was unconscious and therefore without her consent," the filing states the 28-year-old also had consensual sex with the woman "without informing her that he was carrying a sexually transmitted disease."

The civil complaint states Jane Doe is seeking more than $15,000 in damages.

According to News4Jax, it remains unclear if a criminal complaint was ever filed.