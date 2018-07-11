James Ennis Reportedly Agrees to Sign 2-Year Contract with Rockets

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

James Ennis is reportedly changing uniforms once again.

Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reported on Wednesday that Ennis and the Houston Rockets have come to terms on a two-year deal, with the second year being a player option. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

A second-round pick in 2013, Ennis has appeared in at least one regular-season game for four teams over the past four seasons. He started this past season with the Memphis Grizzlies before being dealt to the Detroit Pistons at the trade deadline.

He averaged 7.1 points on 47.4 percent shooting and added 3.1 rebounds per game in 2017-18.

This offseason has seen Houston lose some of the depth that helped it grab the best record in all of basketball this past season. Trevor Ariza signed with the Phoenix Suns, and Luc Mbah a Moute moved on to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Adding Ennis will help the Rockets overcome the loss of the two veteran forwards. Especially since both Ariza and Mbah a Moute provided solid defense. Ennis has made it clear that he is committed to playing hard on that end of the court, via MLive:

The 6'7", 210-pound Ennis appears to be a good fit for Houston. The Rockets led the league in three-point attempts, and he is a 35.9-percent shooter from beyond the arc in his career.

Ennis will have to adjust to playing in Mike D'Antoni's fast-paced offense, but this is a move that could be beneficial for both sides.