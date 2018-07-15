Kevin Owens Beats Braun Strowman at Extreme Rules After Being Thrown from Cage

Credit: WWE.com

Kevin Owens pulled off a shocking upset Sunday at Extreme Rules in Pittsburgh, as he defeated Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

Owens didn't exactly look like a winner, though, given the circumstances of his victory. He won when Strowman chokeslammed him from the top of the cage onto one of the announce tables at ringside:

Naturally, the wild finish had social media buzzing:

On the heels of winning the Money in the Bank ladder match at last month's pay-per-view, The Monster Among Men entered into a feud with Owens.

Leading up to Money in the Bank, KO tried to tell everyone who would listen that Strowman was the biggest threat and a joint effort was needed to prevent him from grabbing the contract.

Although Owens and the other Superstars involved did manage to incapacitate Strowman for a portion of the ladder match, he managed to recover and win anyway.

While Owens wanted to avoid Strowman at all costs, Mr. Monster in the Bank didn't forget about the manner in which he tried to sabotage his chances.

That led to their rivalry carrying on for several weeks during the build toward Extreme Rules.

A few weeks ago, Strowman and Owens had a match on Raw that the former won by count-out when KO took off in the middle of the bout.

Owens exited the arena and hid in a portable toilet, but Strowman found him and sealed him in by wrapping the porta-potty in duct tape.

Strowman then brought the porta-potty into the arena and sent it hurling off the stage, which resulted in Owens being covered in blue dye.

Owens remained close to Raw general manager Kurt Angle the following week to avoid any additional abuse at the hands of Strowman, although that strategy didn't work to his advantage.

Since Angle determined he was tired of Owens running from his problems, he booked KO in a steel cage match against Strowman at Extreme Rules.

Given the goal of preventing Owens from escaping Strowman's clutches, he entered Extreme Rules at a massive disadvantage against his much bigger and stronger opponent.

Owens often has a plan in mind, and despite the precarious position he was placed in, he managed to escape with a huge victory.

Although Sunday's loss was a big surprise and momentarily halted Strowman's momentum, he is such a popular figure that it shouldn't take much on WWE's part to get him back on track.

