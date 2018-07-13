Boreham Wood vs. Arsenal: Team News, Preview and Live-Stream Schedule

James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal will include notable stars such as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the squad for Unai Emery's first match at the helm against Boreham Wood on Saturday.

Emery succeeded Arsene Wenger this summer, and since he took over as head coach the Spaniard has gone about retooling his squad, adding five players to the ranks.

Goalkeeper Bernd Leno, right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, centre-back Sokratis Papastathopoulos and midfielders Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi have all been signed as part of Emery's rebuild.

However, this annual friendly against National League opposition will likely see the new manager give opportunities to some exciting youngsters and fringe players.

Date: Saturday, July 14

Time: 3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET

Live Stream: Arsenal.com (Audio and Online updates)

Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan and Aaron Ramsey have been added to the Arsenal squad, per Craig Draycott of Boreham Wood's official website. Arsenal's official website had already confirmed Emery will bring a "strong squad to the Meadow Park Stadium."

In a separate article, Draycott also noted how Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard has given playing time to "new signings Connor Smith, Brad Ash, Manny Parry, Femi Ilesanmi and Jamal Fyfield" during preseason.

It will be intriguing to see what role Ramsey plays, since the midfielder has yet to sign a new deal with the Gunners. Ramsey is out of contract in 2019, but Emery has previously indicated he intends to build around the Wales international, per Sky Sports News.

Emery has the advantage of not having many of his main players involved at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Players such as Alex Iwobi, Granit Xhaka, Mesut Ozil and David Ospina have been involved, but key figures like striker Alexandre Lacazette will be fresh.

This will be an ideal chance for senior holdovers to catch the eye of their new manager. They can be supported by some of the academy prospects at Emery's disposal, including 19-year-old striker Eddie Nketiah and versatile midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, 20.

The latter extended his contract last month, and could be set for more playing time after emerging as a breakout player last season. There may also be room for Konstantinos Mavropanos to start, following the positive performances from the 20-year-old centre-back during Wenger's final few games in charge.

Emery is going to get a first look at many of the players who will shape his rebuild at Arsenal. In a semi-competitive environment at least, Wenger's successor can start his analysis of a team desperate to get back into the UEFA Champions League.