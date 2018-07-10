NBA Summer League: Kevin Knox Brilliant, but Josh Hart, Lakers Beat Knicks

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The New York Knicks fell to the Los Angeles Lakers, 109-92, despite the best efforts of No. 9 overall draft pick Kevin Knox in the NBA Summer League on Tuesday in Las Vegas.

Knox finished with a game-high 29 points while adding nine rebounds, two assists and one steal. Knicks fans will be particularly happy he was 5-of-7 from three-point range:

The hype train is already running off the tracks:

Especially with Kristaps Porzingis recovering from a torn ACL, the 2018-19 season could be pretty bleak for the Knicks. Knox is at least somebody the franchise can position as a key part of its long-term foundation.

On the other side, the Lakers have to be thrilled with the work of Josh Hart, who scored 27 points in the victory, continuing what has been an excellent summer league from the 2017 first-round pick. Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell thought Hart's defensive contributions shouldn't be overlooked, either:

After formally signing LeBron James, the Lakers are clearly focused on contending for a title in 2019, but they can't leverage their entire future for a shot at a championship in the short term.

The 23-year-old Hart is proving himself worthy of a rotation spot ahead of his second season.