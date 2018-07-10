Adam Silver Says NBA Free Agency Will Be Moved to Earlier Time Next Summer

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver is apparently aware his league's offseason generates plenty of buzz and is ready to move up the start of free agency accordingly.

According to Sam Amick of USA Today, Silver said the start of free agency will be earlier than midnight ET on July 1 next offseason in an effort to be friendlier toward television viewers who are interested in player movement.

Fans have to look no further than this offseason to understand why free agency and potential player movement is such an intriguing topic even well after the NBA Finals come to an end.

LeBron James moved from the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Los Angeles Lakers, and DeMarcus Cousins went from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Golden State Warriors, while All-Star playmakers such as Kevin Durant (Warriors), Chris Paul (Houston Rockets) and Paul George (Oklahoma City Thunder) all stayed put.

News and rumors regarding a number of decisions came pouring out in the wee hours of the night on the East Coast, leaving many NBA fans checking updates the following mornings.

Silver's desire to move up the start of free agency next offseason will give fans the opportunity to follow storylines in real time regarding a number of potential marquee free agents.

Bobby Marks of ESPN.com published a list of free agents given their current contracts for the 2019 offseason, and players such as Kyrie Irving, Durant, Klay Thompson, Jimmy Butler, Kawhi Leonard, Cousins, Kemba Walker and Kevin Love were on the list.

The NBA community won't have to stay up as late to track their movement.