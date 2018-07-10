Stephen Curry's Future Brother-in-Law Damion Lee Agrees to Warriors Contract

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors backcourt is reportedly set to be a family affair.

According to Chris Haynes of ESPN.com, guard Damion Lee agreed to a two-way contract with the two-time defending NBA champions. Lee, who played collegiately for Drexel and Louisville, appeared in 15 games for the Atlanta Hawks last season.

The signing is notable for more than basketball reasons, as Haynes noted Lee is the future brother-in-law of two-time MVP Stephen Curry.

Curry’s younger sister, Sydel Curry, announced she was engaged to Lee in an Instagram post in November.

While Lee played in the G League last season (and the former D-League before that) and doesn't have much NBA experience on his resume, he averaged 10.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Hawks last season while shooting 40.8 percent from the field.

He has proved himself as a high-volume scorer, averaging 16.4 points per game in two campaigns in the D-League/G League and 16.1 points per game during his collegiate career.

Lee likely won't establish himself as a critical piece in the rotation on a team as loaded as Golden State, but Anthony Slater of The Athletic pointed out why the lengthy guard is someone who will be useful for the Western Conference powerhouse:

Despite the potential fit, Lee did hit just 25 percent of his three-pointers last season for the Hawks. He will have to connect on a far higher percentage than that if he wants to change his status from Curry's future brother-in-law into another Splash Brother.