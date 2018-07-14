Manny Pacquiao Net Worth, Projected Matthysse Purse Earnings, Fight Predictions

TED ALJIBE/Getty Images

Manny Pacquiao is set to face Lucas Matthysse for the WBA welterweight title Sunday (Saturday night in the United States) at Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Pac-Man will be entering the boxing ring for his first bout since his controversial loss to Jeff Horn in July 2017. It's an opportunity for the 39-year-old superstar from the Philippines to get back on a winning track while also adding to his already impressive financial portfolio.

Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest both list Pacquiao's net worth at $190 million heading into his latest championship fight.

Although neither camp has confirmed purse figures for the fight, Pacquiao adviser Mike Koncz said the Filipino sensation is set to earn more than he did from any of his three bouts since his lucrative May 2015 clash with Floyd Mayweather Jr., which means it's projected to exceed $20 million, per Abac Cordero of the Philippine Star.

The most intriguing storyline heading into the bout is whether Pac-Man will change his tactics, with Buboy Fernandez taking over as his lead trainer from Freddie Roach, whom he had worked with since 2001.

Roach told Lance Pugmire of the Los Angeles Times he was never formally let go by the legendary southpaw, but their post-bout encounter after losing to Horn was unusual.

"'Manny, are you mad at me?'," Roach said he asked. "He just smiled at me. That was it. And I haven't spoken to Manny Pacquiao since."

Pacquiao is still the favorite (21-50) over Matthysse (2-1) despite the major change in his corner, per OddsShark.

Matthysse owns a 39-4 career record with 36 knockouts. He's also won five of his past six fights since a 2013 loss to Danny Garcia, most recently knocking out Tewa Kiram in January.

Like Horn, the 35-year-old Argentina native has the power to cause Pacquiao problems if the 11-time world champion isn't able to force him on the defensive in the early rounds.

Pac-Man still holds the edge in terms of overall skill set, though. That should allow him to outscore Matthysse en route to a unanimous-decision victory.