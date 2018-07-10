WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 10

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

The Miz kicked off this week's broadcast by welcoming the newly reunited Team Hell No to the ring for an edition of Miz TV.

Early tension between the Hollywood A-Lister and Daniel Bryan gave way to a feigned bit of sincerity by Miz, who aired a video package highlighting the trials and tribulations of the tag team.

Bryan and Miz continued bickering before Kane interrupted and encouraged Bryan to maintain his cool so they could focus on the real issue at hand: The Bludgeon Brothers and the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Miz responded by calling Kane "broken down" leading The Big Red Monster to grab hold of the host. The music of The Bludgeon Brothers prevented a monstrous chokeslam. Sanity came from out of nowhere to attack Team Hell No and The New Day made the save.

The heels, though, overwhelmed their opposition and stood tall to close out the segment.

Grade

B+

Analysis

General manager Paige announced a massive 10-Man Tag Team match for later tonight.

The segment was better than most opening in-ring promos in that it not only led to the creation of the predictable tag team main event, it also continued the mounting tension between Bryan and Miz.

The two have been feuding on and off since 2011 and have a big-money match just waiting for the right stage. Continuing to create the frustration and anger between them will only make their eventual blowoff match that much more anticipated.

Add to it the fact that this 10-man tag match was neither predictable nor repetitive, with immensely talented Superstars to boot, and you have a strong way to kick off this show.