2018-19 Champions League Odds Released After Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer

2018-19 Champions League Odds Released After Cristiano Ronaldo's TransferJuly 10, 2018
Barcelona have been named favourites to win the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, amid news holders Real Madrid are selling star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.
Barca and Premier League champions Manchester City lead the way, while Real are joint-third with Bayern Munich, and Juve are sixth favourites (h/t OddsShark):
Updated odds to win UEFA Champions League (@BovadaOfficial): Barcelona +450 Manchester City +550 Real Madrid +700 Bayern +700 PSG +750 Juventus +800 Liverpool +1200 Atlético Madrid +1400 Manchester United +1400 Borussia +2500 Tottenham +2500 Napoli +3300
Ronaldo is poised to swap Real for the Bianconeri in a deal set to cost £88.3 million (€100 million), per Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.
