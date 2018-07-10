2018-19 Champions League Odds Released After Cristiano Ronaldo's Transfer

Barcelona have been named favourites to win the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League, amid news holders Real Madrid are selling star forward Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

Barca and Premier League champions Manchester City lead the way, while Real are joint-third with Bayern Munich, and Juve are sixth favourites (h/t OddsShark):

Ronaldo is poised to swap Real for the Bianconeri in a deal set to cost £88.3 million (€100 million), per Fabrizio Romano of the Guardian.

           

