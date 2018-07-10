Bucks' D.J. Wilson Reveals Rookie Donte DiVincenzo Has $3.71 to His Name

Gary Dineen/Getty Images

Now that he has made the jump from student-athlete to NBA player, Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo is about to see a major boost to his bank account.

On Tuesday, Bucks forward D.J. Wilson took to Instagram to reveal DiVincenzo apparently has a total of $3.71 in a pair of Wells Fargo accounts:

It's not clear if DiVincenzo has any other accounts elsewhere.

Considering the 2018 Final Four Most Outstanding Player was a first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 2018 NBA draft, he is about to start getting some nice paychecks, if he hasn't already. As J.R. Radcliffe of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel noted, the rookie wage scale puts the 17th overall pick's first-year salary around $2,067,500.