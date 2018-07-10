Kansas Acknowledges Subpoena in FBI College Basketball Corruption Investigation

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 10, 2018

LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 24: A detail of the Kansas Jayhawks logo on a basketball ahead of the game between the Rider Broncs and the Kansas Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse on November 24, 2014 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The University of Kansas acknowledged it received a subpoena from the FBI as part of the FBI's ongoing investigation into alleged widespread corruption within college basketball.

On Tuesday, Pat Forde, Pete Thamel and Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports reported the school responded to an open records request by stating it's "cooperating with the government inquiry."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

