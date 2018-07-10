Lucas Torreira Completes Transfer to Arsenal from Sampdoria

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Arsenal have completed the signing of defensive midfielder Lucas Torreira from Sampdoria.

Torreira arrives at the Emirates Stadium as manager Unai Emery's latest signing since joining the club in May, and the Uruguay international's move to north London was confirmed on Tuesday:

Writer Charles Watts confirmed the number assigned to the South American:

The 22-year-old underwent a medical with the Gunners on Monday after flying from Russia, where he helped La Celeste make it to the quarter-finals of the 2018 FIFA World Cup before they were beaten 2-0 by France.

Torreira featured in all five of Uruguay's World Cup matches and started in their last three, including a 3-0 win over fellow quarter-finalists Russia and a 2-1 round-of-16 win over Portugal.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

