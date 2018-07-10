Liverpool Transfer News: Juventus 'Offer' Marko Pjaca Amid Summer Exit Rumours

Chris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

Juventus have reportedly offered Liverpool the chance to sign Marko Pjaca for just £22 million, amid growing rumours the Croatia international is set to leave Turin this summer.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Mirror), the Bianconeri are shopping the 23-year-old, and Liverpool are one of the clubs they approached.

The speedy winger had mostly been linked with Fiorentina until this point, per Football Italia.

The Fiorentina deal was believed to be on the verge of completion, but Juventus are still hoping to secure an option on La Viola's top talent, Federico Chiesa.

Mark Baker/Associated Press

The Reds have been linked with Pjaca before, with Tuttosport (via ESPN FC's Jack Rathborn) reporting on their interest in December of last year.

Pjaca was a standout for Croatia during Euro 2016, earning himself a move to Turin largely thanks to that tournament. He impressed early for the Italians as well, but suffered an injury late in 2016 that sidelined him for two months.

An ACL injury followed in 2017, and in order to guarantee him minutes, he was sent on loan to Schalke 04 when he returned to full health. He did well in Germany, leading some to believe a good World Cup could get his career back on track fully:

Pjaca hasn't had many opportunities to prove himself in Russia but has done well with his limited chances.

For the relatively low fee of £22 million, Pjaca would be an exceptional value purchase who could blossom under the right circumstances. He's still just 23 years old, and all of the talent that made him special just two years ago hasn't disappeared.

Whether Juventus have any plans of parting with him for so little money is a different matter, however. Shopping him around could be a ploy to put pressure on rivals Fiorentina in their ongoing negotiations, with the ultimate goal of getting the inside track on the highly touted Chiesa.