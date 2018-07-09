NBA Summer League: Deandre Ayton Outplays Mo Bamba as Suns Beat Magic

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

In a battle of rookie big men, Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton got the better of Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba in the NBA Summer League.

Not only did Ayton help the Suns walk away with a 71-53 victory Sunday, but he also posted a double-double in doing so. The 2018 No. 1 overall pick scored 17 points and collected 13 rebounds.

Ayton's athleticism was on display as he slammed home an alley-oop from Suns guard Elie Okobo:

Despite Ayton's gaudy numbers, The Stepien's Cole Zwicker didn't go overboard with his praise of the former Arizona Wildcats star:

Bamba dominated on the defensive end but struggled to make an impact offensively. He finished with more blocks (five) than points scored (four). But his rim protection and work on the glass (three offensive rebounds, two defensive rebounds) highlighted how the No. 6 overall pick can make an impact for the Magic right away.

Some of Bamba's teammates were in attendance for his block party:

While neither the Suns nor Magic are likely to be playoff contenders in 2018-19, the individual battle between Ayton and Bamba should make their head-to-head matchups fun to watch in the regular season.