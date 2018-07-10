UFC Appearances Benefit Brock Lesnar and WWE Universal Championship

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

When Brock Lesnar shoved Daniel Cormier at UFC 226, he made serious waves in the mainstream media that benefited both his brand and the WWE Universal Championship.

Not only did Lesnar's appearance in the crowd at the pay-per-view generate buzz among wrestling and mixed martial arts fans alike, but the interaction with the new UFC heavyweight champion also created coverage from the majority of media outlets.

Add in the fact that Lesnar has officially re-entered USADA's drug-testing pool, per MMAjunkie's Simon Samano, and his name will be part of the mainstream MMA conversation for the foreseeable future, all while representing WWE as the universal champion.

When casual MMA fans search for Lesnar online or dive deeper into his credentials following Saturday's melee, they will find he still has ties to WWE and is the wrestling company's reigning world champion on the Raw brand.

While he is not directly helping television ratings week-to-week with appearances, The Beast is getting the name of WWE out to more potential fans and creating a conversation about the company.

As Lesnar continues to work on a return to the Octagon and finalizes the date, venue and a challenger, the chatter surrounding his next fight will create a genuine buzz around MMA.

As one of the biggest draws in UFC history, people can't get enough of Lesnar on social media and television. The more interviews he conducts with news outlets, the more people will associate Lesnar with the WWE Universal Championship.

One major gripe that hardcore members of the WWE Universe have is the lack of title defenses from Lesnar, but that won't be an issue for crossover MMA fans. With months typically separating title fights, The Beast's current schedule will not turn potential fans away.

In the grand scheme of things, the Universal Championship is a brand-new title for WWE that lacks any real credibility. With almost no lineage or aura, Lesnar carrying the red belt around his waist gives it validity in the eyes of casual wrestling and MMA fans.

While putting the universal title on Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman or Finn Balor would ensure the belt will be seen on Raw every week, few sports fans outside of wrestling would take notice because of their lack of mainstream notoriety.

With Lesnar holding the universal title as he continues to make headlines around the world, people will take notice and the WWE will reap the rewards. It's a mutually beneficial decision for both parties.

