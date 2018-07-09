Kings' Marvin Bagley III to Miss Rest of NBA Summer League with Pelvic Injury

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings announced rookie forward Marvin Bagley III will miss the rest of the NBA Summer League.

Bagley is suffering from a pelvic bone bruise that will keep him out for one to two weeks.

Bagley made four appearances between the Sacramento and Las Vegas Summer Leagues. He averaged 8.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in three Sacramento games before dropping 15 points and seven rebounds in the Kings' 71-63 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Losing Bagley to injury is less than ideal. The summer league is a great way for incoming rookies to get their feet wet in the NBA before the meaningful games begin.

Bagley's injury is only minor, though, which means he'll be healthy for the start of training camp in the fall.

Kings fans are eagerly awaiting the No. 2 overall pick's regular-season debut, as he's arguably the cornerstone of the franchise's rebuild.