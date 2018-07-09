Ric Flair Underwent Successful Surgery to Reverse Ileostomy Procedure

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair underwent surgery Monday, Pro Wrestling Sheet's Ryan Satin reported.

Flair's fiancee Wendy Barlow told Satin the surgery went well.

Charlotte Flair discussed the surgery in an interview with WWE.com.

"Now, he is out of surgery, and everything looked to have gone as good as they had hoped," she said. "The only thing that remains to do at this point is to wait to make sure everything is working as it should. If it all goes well, he should be out for the hospital in the next three or four days."

Satin reported earlier this month doctors performed an ileostomy procedure on Flair after he was hospitalized and placed on life support last year.

During a preview for Flair's 30 for 30 documentary in October, Barlow told reporters that doctors gave the 16-time world champion a 20 percent chance to live. Both his heart and kidneys were failing, and he had fallen into a coma.

Despite the long odds, Flair pulled through. He even appeared on the Nov. 14 edition of SmackDown Live to celebrate Charlotte winning the SmackDown Live Women's Championship:

Charlotte told WWE.com she spoke with her dad through Facetime after his surgery and that she knew he was on the road to recovery when he delivered his trademark "Woo!" catchphrase.