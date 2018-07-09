Tottenham Transfer News: Malcom Talks Reopened in Latest Rumours

JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly "reopened" talks with Bordeaux for Malcom.

According to Le10 Sport's Alexis Bernard (h/t Tom Coast of Sport Witness), Spurs have made contact with both the French club and the player's representatives with the aim of holding "concrete negotiations" for Malcom, having shown interest in him in January.

Chelsea are also said to be monitoring the Brazilian's situation, but will only make a move if they need to replace Eden Hazard.

