Jim Ross: Spot at NJPW G1 Special Wasn't Discussed, May Have Broken a Rib

Wrestling fans may not have known what was going on when chaos broke out at the NJPW G1 Special in San Francisco, and as it turns out, not all of the action was scripted.

Things got a little out of hand when Juice Robinson and Jay White battled outside of the ring. White ended up slamming Robinson into the guardrail, right in front of the table where Jim Ross and Josh Barnett were on the call.

Well, the action wound up knocking Ross out of his chair (Warning: NSFW language):

Barnett clearly wasn't happy and went after White. The incident did not escalate from there, however.

The 66-year-old Ross took to Twitter on Sunday night to reveal that he suffered an injury during the incident, which he says was not planned:

John Pollock of POSTwrestling.com added that Ross is in the emergency room, undergoing tests on his injured rib.

Hopefully the Hall of Famer can make a speedy recovery.