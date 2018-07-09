Borussia Dortmund Reportedly Prepare Wilfried Zaha Bid After Rejecting New Deal

MB Media/Getty Images

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is reportedly attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, with the club keen to agree a deal for the player after he turned down a new contract at Selhurst Park.

TalkSport reported on Dortmund's plan to offload wide man Andriy Yarmolenko to West Ham United to free up space and funds to sign Zaha, who rejected a new deal said to be worth £115,000 per week.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed three successful seasons back at Selhurst Park since returning to south London following a disappointing two-year stay with Manchester United.

TalkSport added Everton were one of the other suitors interested in Zaha, while Simon Johnson of the Evening Standard wrote Tottenham Hotspur baulked at his alleged £70 million valuation:

That's likely a figure at which Dortmund would also struggle to match considering German clubs don't have nearly the same spending power as their Premier League counterparts.

To put that into context, the Black and Yellows' current transfer record is the €30 million they paid Wolfsburg to sign Andre Schurrle in 2016, and convincing London-raised Zaha to move to the Bundesliga may be difficult.

According to TalkSport, Zaha is "considering a new challenge" after scoring nine goals and recording five assists to help keep Palace in England's top flight, having restored his reputation after stint with United.

Goal explored the Ivory Coast international's transfer prospects this summer and what he might bring to any team fortunate enough to acquire his talents:

The Eagles have some security in that Zaha has another four years left to run on his contract and was brought through the club's academy since the age of 12.

Writer Chris Miller also pondered whether Zaha may have found his limit at Palace, a club that casts him as their headline star but doesn't offer the same silverware potential he would find elsewhere:

Dortmund would help in that regard despite placing fourth in the Bundesliga last season, their worst finish since coming seventh in 2014-15, with Lucien Favre looking to begin a new chapter as head coach.

Yarmolenko's departure would serve as an indicator they're looking for a new winger, but the level of competition in the hunt to sign Zaha may see them priced out.