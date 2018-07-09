Croatia Defender Sime Vrsaljko Set to Miss England World Cup Semi-Final Clash

Tom Sunderland@@TomSunderland_Featured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

Croatia's defender Sime Vrsaljko receives treatment during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Russia and Croatia at the Fisht Stadium in Sochi on July 7, 2018. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
ADRIAN DENNIS/Getty Images

Croatia right-back Sime Vrsaljko will reportedly not make the 2018 FIFA World Cup semi-final against England on Wednesday on account of a knee injury.

The Atletico Madrid defender was substituted off in the seventh minute of extra time in Croatia's shootout win over hosts Russia on Saturday, and Marca (h/t The Sun's Richard Forrester) reported he won't recover in time for their tussle with the Three Lions.

Vrsaljko's absence will come as a big boost for England manager Gareth Southgate and takes one of Croatia's most experienced defenders out of contention.

The Atletico star previously missed his side's group-stage clash against Iceland, where he was replaced by Bayer Leverkusen's Tin Jedvaj, who could come in to provide cover at right-back once more.

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic could alternatively opt for experience and move Domagoj Vida to the right side while bringing Vedran Corluka into central defence.

The London Evening Standard's Tom Collomosse reacted to Vrsaljko's injury news and highlighted what a positive influence he's been for his side in Russia so far this summer:

The 26-year-old may not have played his last minutes at the World Cup, but he will need Croatia to get past England at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow without him if he's to have a hope of lifting the trophy.

England stars Ashley Young, Dele Alli and Raheem Sterling have enjoyed luck down England's left flank at this tournament and may see their chances aided by Vrsaljko's absence.  

