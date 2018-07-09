PSG to Reportedly Move for Luis Suarez Amid Edinson Cavani Exit Rumours

Francois Nel/Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain will reportedly make an audacious move to sign Barcelona forward Luis Suarez this summer.

According to David Rubio of Sport, the French champions are putting together their plans for the remainder of the transfer window, and star forward Neymar is said to be keen to see his former team-mate make the switch to the Parc Des Princes.

"The French club's sporting director, Antero Henrique, is leading the operation," continued Rubio. "To start with, he needs to sort out [Edinson] Cavani's future. Neymar doesn't want to play alongside him and he is ready to leave."

As the report noted, Neymar and Cavani have had a frosty relationship in Paris, meaning the latter may find himself on the way out this summer. PSG are also said to ready to sell players in order to comply with FIFA's financial fair play regulations.

Power Sport Images/Getty Images

If Cavani was to move on, Rubio says Barcelona would then make their move for Suarez, although the relationship between the two teams is said to remain strained following Neymar's world-record switch from Barca to PSG last summer.

Having already pinched one of their key attackers, it's no surprise that it's reported PSG would find it tough to prise Suarez away from the Camp Nou.

The Uruguayan has an excellent relationship with Lionel Messi on the field:

Suarez has been a big hit at Barcelona since arriving at the club in 2014. While he had a slow start, he helped the Catalan giants win the treble in his first season with the team and has since won two more league titles.

The forward isn't a classic Barcelona player, but he has led the line effectively. Suarez is aggressive, hardworking and is a ruthless finisher when the ball drops to him in dangerous positions. For team-mates, the former Liverpool man's all-action style makes him a good foil.

As Simon Brundish noted recently, as well as being a wonderful footballer, Suarez has also proved himself as one of the most durable players of his generation:

Now 31, Suarez may be a little past his best, but he remains one of the finest No. 9s anywhere in world football. And if he did depart Barcelona, there's nobody in the squad capable of filling the void he would leave.

These figures sum up just how often Suarez tests defenders in Spain's top flight:

PSG undoubtedly have the financial clout to potentially bring in the Barcelona superstar, and in the past, he has shown he can link up well with Neymar.

Still, to convince Barcelona to sell, PSG would have to put together one of the biggest transfer packages the game has seen. While Suarez is still a force of nature up front, spending so much on a footballer who only has the potential to have a short-term impact may be deemed excessive.