Perfect Booking for Roman Reigns, Rusev and More Stars at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

0 of 7

Credit: WWE.com

With WWE Extreme Rules 2018 setting the stage for WWE SummerSlam in August, every booking decision will count in creating excitement that will sell fans on the final act of this summer in WWE. It would be ideal if each of those booking decisions could be perfect, but that's asking too much.

Perfect booking is an impossibility. We all have our own subjective opinion on entertainment, so our perfect vision is rarely going to come close to lining up with the writers behind a wrestling promotion. Moreover, there are just too many visions to appease for any one booking decision to please everyone.

The art of booking a wrestling show is understanding that each choice can impact months of story just ahead. When a wrestler loses a match, he or she could wallow in it for months, or the moment could work as a revelation, fueling a rise back to prominence.

In WWE, with multiple shows every week, it can be hard for the writers to think this far ahead. It is easier to just go show by show. Easier rarely leads to better though, and quick booking will never create stories and matches that even most can enjoy.

The hope is that Extreme Rules can show a forward-thinking mentality and give us at least a few booking decisions that might pass for being perfect. These are just a few potential ideas that could both lead to a great event and build to an even greater SummerSlam.