Perfect Booking for Roman Reigns, Rusev and More Stars at WWE Extreme Rules 2018

With WWE Extreme Rules 2018 setting the stage for WWE SummerSlam in August, every booking decision will count in creating excitement that will sell fans on the final act of this summer in WWE. It would be ideal if each of those booking decisions could be perfect, but that's asking too much.
Perfect booking is an impossibility. We all have our own subjective opinion on entertainment, so our perfect vision is rarely going to come close to lining up with the writers behind a wrestling promotion. Moreover, there are just too many visions to appease for any one booking decision to please everyone.
The art of booking a wrestling show is understanding that each choice can impact months of story just ahead. When a wrestler loses a match, he or she could wallow in it for months, or the moment could work as a revelation, fueling a rise back to prominence.
In WWE, with multiple shows every week, it can be hard for the writers to think this far ahead. It is easier to just go show by show. Easier rarely leads to better though, and quick booking will never create stories and matches that even most can enjoy.
The hope is that Extreme Rules can show a forward-thinking mentality and give us at least a few booking decisions that might pass for being perfect. These are just a few potential ideas that could both lead to a great event and build to an even greater SummerSlam.
Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens (Steel Cage)
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
Braun Strowman is inching closer to the top of the card, clearly treated as a headline attraction on Monday Night Raw. This entire contest is driven by how popular Strowman is, and it is important not to hamper his momentum in any way.
In all likelihood, The Monster in the Bank will not wait too long to cash in and claim the Universal Championship. Kevin Owens can afford a loss to this unstoppable force, and Strowman cannot lose steam before his big moment.
The Booking
KO is the conniving heel, trapped inside steel with a monster. He will need to focus on wearing down Strowman enough to escape, but he can never win this scenario. If Owens escapes the cage and takes a hollow win, both men are left trapped in this rivalry longer than needed.
That is why Strowman should stop Owens definitively, repeatedly hitting him with running powerslams before taking the pin and the victory. This would give The Monster Among Men the momentum he needs to stand right up to Brock Lesnar the next time The Beast shows up.
SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers vs. Team Hell No
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
This feud has primarily been driven by the desire to add excitement to the tag team division. Daniel Bryan and Kane were a fun team years back, but they likely cannot stay together for long. Their alliance gives The Bludgeon Brothers credible rivals to conquer.
However, with SummerSlam on the horizon, it is important this stage is also used to transition The "Yes" Man's story to a new rivalry. Facing Kane would be an easy answer but not an exciting one. Better would be to finally pull the trigger on Bryan vs. The Miz.
The Booking
This match feels tailor-made for the classic tag team formula. The Bludgeon Brothers could isolate Bryan and keep him away from Kane until a flurry allowed The Big Red Monster to take the hot tag and begin a furious comeback for the faces.
In the end though, even after Bryan would have rested up and returned to the action, he would fall just short thanks to the one man he cannot avoid: Miz. If Miz was to interfere just enough to allow Harper and Rowan to retain, it would finally set Bryan on a collision course with The A-Lister.
WWE Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler vs. Seth Rollins (30-Man Iron Man)
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
The dominance of Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre as an alliance has been impressive so far with McIntyre especially heavily protected. They should remain a dominant force on Raw for a few more months at the least, but Seth Rollins still makes more sense as Intercontinental champion.
In order to protect both heels and get Rollins the title back, Rollins would need an ally in this fight to eliminate The Celtic Colossus from the equation. If The Architect can get this help, he can walk out with the gold, and Ziggler and McIntyre can quickly move back to the tag team division.
The Booking
The odds are not in Rollins' favor, which should be reflected in the score early on in this Iron Man match. Ziggler and McIntyre could get intentionally disqualified to beat down Rollins and set up an early couple of falls before The Man finally fired back.
Just as time was running low and Rollins still needed one more fall to even the score, help would arrive as Roman Reigns could make a brief appearance to take out McIntyre. Rollins would finally make it 2-2 with time expiring, going into overtime where Rollins would take it home with The Stomp.
It is possible multiple wrestlers could be in Reigns' place from Bobby Roode to a returning Jason Jordan, but it would be easiest to just have The Big Dog get a little distracted to help his friend. It would certainly be hard for fans to boo Reigns saving Rollins at that juncture.
SmackDown Women's Champion Carmella vs. Asuka (James Ellsworth in a Shark Cage)
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
Carmella has been champion much longer than most likely expected given her run as Ms. Money in the Bank was largely forgettable. This reign has been important to solidifying her status on the roster, so it would be best for her to emerge still champion regardless of the depths she has to sink to survive.
Asuka though must be protected as she is losing steam. The once undefeated star could capture the title, but it also work for her to be cheated once again out of the gold. With James Ellsworth out of the way in a shark cage, someone else would have to save Carmella, starting a feud with The Empress of Tomorrow.
The Booking
With Ellsworth out of the way, this should be similar to the first match these two had with Asuka even more dominant until The Chinless Wonder's antics distracted The Empress just enough for The Princess of Staten Island to injure her.
Even with the injury though, Asuka would still be able to rally only for the referee to take a bump, allowing a surprise attack by The IIconics. Carmella could then retain once more with a superkick, setting up the champion for a future clash with Becky Lynch while Asuka dealt with Peyton Royce and Billie Kay.
Raw Women's Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Nia Jax (Extreme Rules)
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
The money match for the Raw women's division at SummerSlam is Ronda Rousey vs. Alexa Bliss, and the stage has already been set. As a new chapter in this long-standing contest between rivals, the only way Nia Jax and Bliss move on is if The Goddess wins more or less definitively.
With Rousey at ringside, it would be easy to protect both women with The Baddest Woman on the Planet interfering, but Jax needs to be able to step out of the title scene for a while. The goal would be for The Irresistible Force to emerge as a clear lasting threat but still not able to defeat Bliss this time around.
The Booking
This should be the most vicious match on the card with both women using weapons extensively to deal punishment especially Bliss. While Jax would take a while to go down, eventually she would fall to Bliss' level. Jax's babyface comeback could then be stifled by Mickie James.
Rousey would then get involved as well as Natalya to help even the odds, but the damage would still be done, enough for Bliss to hit a DDT onto a chair and Twisted Bliss for the victory. The Goddess would remain champion while Jax would leave as the valiant babyface, not quite able to play the heel's games.
WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Rusev
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
With the WWE Championship hanging in the balance, SmackDown Live's main event for SummerSlam will be determined by who walks out of this contest with gold. Given AJ Styles' popularity and dominance as champion, he is better suited to represent the brand right now.
However, this is Rusev's big break. He will only get one chance to prove why he deserve to be a main-event player in WWE. Therefore, he needs time to shine and a strong showing in defeat could even help The Bulgarian Brute finally turn face, a role he is better suited for right now.
The Booking
The whole match should be built around the idea that Rusev has prepared for anything Styles can throw at him. This would allow The Super Athlete to take over and play mind games with the champion only for Styles to refuse to stay down.
To get the crowd truly excited about the potential upset, Rusev could catch the Phenomenal Forearm with a Machka Kick then lock in The Accolade. However, Styles would turn it around and hit his signature forearm to emerge victorious before offering a handshake to Rusev that the Bulgarian would accept.
Roman Reigns vs. Bobby Lashley
Necessary Set-Ups for the Future
With Lesnar likely to defend his title at SummerSlam, he needs a challenger, and both Reigns and Bobby Lashley could fit the bill. This match should help determine which of these two is ready for The Beast while not leaving the other aimless.
Since The Big Dog has already fought the Universal champion multiple times, it would be better for everyone if The Dominator got his chance instead of another repeat. Reigns can take the loss as long as he gives Lashley an impressive fight throughout.
The Booking
After Reigns was distracted helping Rollins earlier in the night, it would be easy to sell the story that The Guy is not focused going into this contest, allowing Lashley to take over early. Reigns would eventually get back into fight mode to start an all-out brawl through the crowd.
These two are being portrayed as driven men who hate each other, so it needs to be sold in the ring. Let the fight get vicious with both barely avoiding being counted out before Lashley was able to catch Reigns with a Spear and take the victory. The Dominator could call out The Beast the next night on Raw.