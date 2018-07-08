Lucas Torreira Confirms Flight to London Ahead of Medical to Seal Arsenal Move

Christopher Simpson@@CJSimpsonBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, RUSSIA - JULY 06: Lucas Torreira of Uruguay in action during the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Quarter Final match between Uruguay and France at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on July 6, 2018 in Nizhny Novgorod, Russia. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Uruguay star Lucas Torreira has confirmed he is flying to London to seal his move to Arsenal rather than returning to Montevideo with the team following their exit from the 2018 World Cup.

La Celeste lost 2-0 to France on Friday, and the team will be heading home, but he will not be joining them straight away.

He told Uruguayan outlet Telenoche (h/t Aaron Flanagan of the Mirror) at the airport: "I would have been very happy to be able to return to Uruguay with my teammates, but this is a fantastic opportunity [to join Arsenal] and I do not want to waste it."

According to Flanagan, he will have a medical with the Gunners on Monday.

Indeed, BBC Sport's David Ornstein had reported the medical was dependent on when Torreira flew to London:

While his team are headed home at the quarter-final stage, Torreira had an impressive tournament for his country.

Squawka Football shared his numbers ahead of the France clash, and as football analyst Dave O'Brien noted, he put in quite the shift against Les Bleus, too:

Arsenal have long needed some steel in the centre of the park, and Torreira's ability to regain and retain possession under pressure should give them that.

His work rate will not only shield the Gunners defence, but also go some way to freeing up the likes of Aaron Ramsey and Granit Xhaka to focus more on contributing to Arsenal's attacking play, when they tend to be at their best.

At 22 he has already impressed on the world stage, and Arsenal will hope he can get even better with age as he accrues more experience.

Related

    The French Squad Are Loving Football Manager

    Video Play Button
    World Football logo
    World Football

    The French Squad Are Loving Football Manager

    B/R Video
    via Bleacher Report

    Kremlin Says Putin 'Proud' of Beaten Russia

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Kremlin Says Putin 'Proud' of Beaten Russia

    ESPN.com
    via ESPN.com

    Why Jorge Sampaoli Would Be a Disaster for the USMNT

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Why Jorge Sampaoli Would Be a Disaster for the USMNT

    Stars and Stripes FC
    via Stars and Stripes FC

    Ozil 'Offended and Disappointed' by Germany Treatment

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Ozil 'Offended and Disappointed' by Germany Treatment

    Getty Images
    via Goal