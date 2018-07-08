Ty Lue to Give Luke Walton Advice on LeBron James; He 'Made My Life Easy'

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

CLEVELAND, OH - APRIL 29: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers and head coach Tyronn Lue talk while playing the Indiana Pacers in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals during the 2018 NBA Playoffs at Quicken Loans Arena on April 29, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said he plans to speak with Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton and associate head coach Brian Shaw about his experiences coaching LeBron James.

Coaching James was never an issue for Lue, as he told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

"I'll just tell them LeBron's easy. People get this whole thing built up like he's hard to coach. It's not. LeBron's not the problem. It's the outside tension that's the problem. Just put added pressure immediately on the coaches, on his teammates. Now everything you do is under a microscope... So it's going to be a totally different change for the Lakers. They'll be able to handle it."

                

