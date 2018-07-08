Ty Lue to Give Luke Walton Advice on LeBron James; He 'Made My Life Easy'

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue said he plans to speak with Los Angeles Lakers head coach Luke Walton and associate head coach Brian Shaw about his experiences coaching LeBron James.

Coaching James was never an issue for Lue, as he told Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times:

"I'll just tell them LeBron's easy. People get this whole thing built up like he's hard to coach. It's not. LeBron's not the problem. It's the outside tension that's the problem. Just put added pressure immediately on the coaches, on his teammates. Now everything you do is under a microscope... So it's going to be a totally different change for the Lakers. They'll be able to handle it."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.