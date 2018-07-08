NBA Summer League 2018: Sunday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Summer League features 30 teams and 82 games, with players looking to turn heads during the offseason. It's early, but standouts have emerged.

On the downside, injuries come into focus as well. Sacramento Kings forward Marvin Bagley III will have an MRI on his right hip/groin after a tweak Saturday against the Phoenix Suns, per the league website. He's not expected to play against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and looks doubtful for Tuesday's matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Even though it's not seen as a serious injury, Kings fans will hold their collective breath until they hear good news. In the meantime, forward Harry Giles should carry the team's spotlight. He's looked impressive after sitting out his rookie year to fully recover from a second ACL tear suffered in 2015.

Day 3 of competition in Vegas will provide 10 more action-packed contests split between the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion. Which players should we keep an eye on Sunday? Who took an early lead in the major statistical categories?

Sunday, July 8 Schedule



Minnesota vs. Toronto at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Charlotte vs. Miami at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Dallas vs. Milwaukee at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Utah vs. New York at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Sacramento vs. LA Clippers at 11 p.m. on NBA TV



Washington vs. San Antonio at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Portland vs. Atlanta at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Golden State vs. Houston at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Memphis vs. Orlando at 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago at 11:30 p.m. on ESPN2

*All times ET.

Standings

New Orleans Pelicans (2-0)

Phoenix Suns (2-0)

Denver Nuggets (2-0)

Charlotte Hornets (1-0)

Golden State Warriors (1-0)

Houston Rockets (1-0)

Memphis Grizzlies (1-0)

Milwaukee Bucks (1-0)

New York Knicks (1-0)

Orlando Magic (1-0)

Portland Trail Blazers (1-0)

Los Angeles Lakers (1-0)

Chicago Bulls (1-0)

Boston Celtics (1-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1)

Indiana Pacers (1-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1)

Atlanta Hawks (0-1)

Dallas Mavericks (0-1)

Los Angeles Clippers (0-1)

Miami Heat (0-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves (0-1)

Sacramento Kings (0-1)

San Antonio Spurs (0-1)

Toronto Raptors (0-1)

Utah Jazz (0-1)

Washington Wizards (0-1)

Philadelphia 76ers (0-2)

Brooklyn Nets (0-2)

Detroit Pistons (0-2)

Stat Leaders

Point Leaders

1. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks (30.0)

2. Antonio Blakeney, Chicago Bulls (25.0)

3. Trevon Bluiett, New Orleans Pelicans (25.0)

4. Josh Hart, Los Angeles Lakers (24.0)

5. Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (23.0)

Rebound Leaders

1. Amile Jefferson, Minnesota Timberwolves (14.0)

2. Tyler Dorsey, Atlanta Hawks (14.0)

3. Willy Hernangomez, Charlotte Hornets (14.0)

4. Caleb Swanigan, Portland Trail Blazers (13.0)

5. Ante Zizic, Cleveland Cavaliers (12.5)

Assist Leaders

1. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (11.0)

2. Daniel Hamilton, Oklahoma City Thunder (7.5)

3. Shaquille Harrison, Phoenix Suns (7.0)

4. Walter Lemon Jr., New Orleans Pelicans (6.0)

5. Matt Farrell, Miami Heat (6.0)

Steal Leaders

1. Harry Giles, Sacramento Kings (5.0)

2. Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers (4.0)

3. Justin Jackson, Sacramento Kings (4.0)

4. D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks (4.0)

5. Eight players tied (3.0)

Block Leaders

1. Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls (5.0)

2. Isaiah Hartenstein, Houston Rockets (4.0)

3. Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (4.0)

4. Christian Wood, Milwaukee Bucks (4.0)

5. Jaren Jackson Jr., Memphis Grizzlies (4.0)

Note: All stats listed in averages per game.

Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Based on his summer-league play, Jaren Jackson Jr. looks like an early candidate to lead the 2018 draft class in overall first-year impact. He's active on both ends of the court with range on his jump shot.

The 6'11" forward outperformed and outdueled Trae Young in the opening Utah Jazz Summer League contest, scoring 29 points and shooting 8-of-13 from three-point land. Jackson made a huge splash on the defensive end in Las Vegas against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday:

Jackson doesn't seem to have limitations in his game. He's flashed offensive versatility as an inside-outside scorer, converted 12-of-16 from the free-throw line and made his presence felt as an instinctive shot-blocker. As the 18-year-old continues to learn through experience, consistency will follow.

For now, the Grizzlies must feel like draft-day winners because of Jackson's early showing. The No. 4 overall pick goes up against the Orlando Magic on Sunday.

Kevin Knox

The resounding boos on draft day may have added extra motivation to Kevin Knox's desire to show his upside. In true flashy New York Knicks style, the forward led the team with 22 points and highlight dunks en route to a 91-89 victory over the Hawks.

Knox quickly captured the crowd's attention with a power slam in the opening minutes. He attacked the rim and converted 5-of-8 from the charity stripe but shot 1-of-7 from beyond the arc. The long-distance attempts rolled around the hoop on a few occasions. As he develops a touch on his release, those triples should fall with ease.

Overall, Knox looks like a competitive scorer. The Knicks will need someone to fill the void left by forward Kristaps Porzingis' absence while he recovers from a torn ACL. Head coach David Fizdale likes an aggressive defense. Expect the coaching staff to push the 18-year-old to improve as an overall defender. He's in action against the Utah Jazz on Sunday.

Mohamed Bamba-Jonathan Isaac Duo

There's considerable buzz focusing on the Orlando Magic's young frontcourt. Mohamed Bamba and Jonathan Isaac combined for 31 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks in an 86-80 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

Isaac displayed significant progression as an improved scorer in 30 minutes of action. He averaged 5.4 points in 19.9 minutes through 27 contests as a rookie. A foot sprain and an ankle injury limited his impact during the 2017-18 campaign.

Bamba made one of two three-point attempts against the Nets. That's noteworthy considering the perceived upside in his offensive arsenal. We already know about the 7-footer's potential to develop into an elite shot-blocker. The Texas product's ability to score would significantly elevate his career outlook.

Together, Bamba (7'10" wingspan) and Isaac (7'1" wingspan) could provide major issues for opponents because of their length on the defensive end. The Magic could have key components to a revitalized roster. We'll see the duo in action against the Grizzlies on Sunday.