Cam Newton, Girlfriend Kia Proctor Announce Birth of Son

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton just welcomed another addition to his family Friday.

It was revealed back in March that the Carolina Panthers quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, were expecting a child. On Saturday, Proctor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of a baby boy:

Newton now has three children. His son, Chosen Newton, was born on Christmas Eve 2015, and he had a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, last February.