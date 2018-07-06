Zach LaVine's Contract Offer Sheet with Kings Reportedly Matched by Bulls

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) looks around during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Chicago. The Bulls won 107-105. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls have reportedly decided to match a four-year, $78 million offer sheet given to point guard Zach LaVine by the Sacramento Kings.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the update Friday after Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania provided details of the Kings' proposal to the restricted free agent earlier in the day.

The Bulls only needed a few of their allotted 48 hours to match the offer.

LaVine returned from a torn ACL in January. He averaged 16.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists across 24 appearances during the stretch run of the regular season. He shot a career-worst 38.3 percent from the field, however, as he struggled to create the same space when attacking the rim following the injury.

K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune noted the contract provides the Bulls with protection regarding the guard's left knee:

In March, LaVine said he wasn't focused on the unsettled contract situation after the injury.

"I'm not stressed at all," he told reporters. "Whatever the number is or terms they're going to come to, it will happen. That's why I have great agents. And we have respect, communication and understanding with the front office, [so] we'll let that work itself out."

LaVine, who arrived to the Bulls in a June 2017 trade with the Minnesota Timberwolves, averaged 18.9 points and ranked 31st among point guards in Player Efficiency Rating during the 2016-17 season with the Wolves before the ACL tear, per ESPN.com.

Chicago's decision to match means the 23-year-old UCLA product will remain in a crowded backcourt rotation with Kris Dunn, Justin Holiday, Jerian Grant and Cameron Payne. His new contract should ensure a key role to open the campaign, but he'll need to improve his efficiency to keep it.

