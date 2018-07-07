NBA Summer League 2018: Saturday Las Vegas TV Schedule and Live Stream

Jesse D. Garrabrant/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Summer League rolls on Saturday with 10 games at two venues.

Cleveland, Milwaukee and New Orleans were the only teams to win their openers in Las Vegas by double digits, while Philadelphia's Furkan Korkmaz stood out among individuals with 40 points.

Deandre Ayton, Mohamed Bamba and Collin Sexton were among the rookies to make debuts for their respective teams during Friday's action.

Saturday marks the fourth time Trae Young graces the floor for the Atlanta Hawks, and after a rough three games in Salt Lake City, he has an opportunity to prove his poor showing in Utah was just a fluke.

Saturday Las Vegas Summer League Schedule

Portland vs. Utah (3 p.m., NBATV)

San Antonio vs. Indiana (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Miami vs. New Orleans (5 p.m., NBATV)

New York vs. Atlanta (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Oklahoma City vs. Brooklyn (7 p.m., NBATV)

Phoenix vs. Sacramento (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Detroit vs. Memphis (9 p.m., NBATV)

Chicago vs. Cleveland (9:30 p.m., ESPN2)

Boston vs. Denver (11 p.m., NBATV)

Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles Lakers (11:30 p.m., ESPN)

Games on the ESPN networks can be live-streamed on WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

Young Looking To Put Doubters To Rest

There's no way to sugarcoat how poor Young performed for the Atlanta Hawks in the Utah Jazz Summer League.

In three games, the Oklahoma product shot 23 percent from the field and 12.5 percent from three-point range, as Uproxx's Brad Rowland noted:

Although Young's skeptics are growing, there are NBA players standing up for him, including Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who came to his defense on Twitter:

Three Summer League games are an incredibly small sample size to judge Young's career off of, but the numbers are concerning because of how high he was drafted and what the Hawks gave up in exchange for his rights.

No matter how much he likes it, Young will be always be tied to Luka Doncic because of the draft night swap between the Hawks and Dallas Mavericks.

With the pressure already starting to mount, Young needs to put together a strong showing in Las Vegas, starting with Saturday's matchup with the New York Knicks.

If Young is able to rebound from his rough start in Utah, the critics will lay off until the regular season, but if another poor shooting night occurs, the pressure will only grow with expectations through the roof going into October.

Korkmaz Looking To Follow Up 40-Point Showing With Another Impressive Game

Philadelphia 76ers fans didn't need another young talent to brag about, but they have that in Forkan Korkmaz.

The 20-year-old Turkish shooting guard produced the top individual performance of the opening set of games Friday, as he scored 40 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.

Korkmaz, who was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft, became the first player since Anthony Morrow to eclipse 40 points in a Summer League game, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Korkmaz has an opportunity to better his case for regular-season playing time once again Saturday, as the Sixers play the Los Angeles Lakers in the last of the 10 games.

Although 2018 NBA draft picks Zhaire Smith and Landry Shamet are intriguing names to watch, Korkmaz might be the most important on Philadelphia's roster.

If the Sixers can build depth from within through a player eager to make the transition to the NBA, it will soften the blow a bit after failing to acquire LeBron James in free agency.

If Korkmaz turns into a key contributor off the bench, the roster headlined by Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Dario Saric could challenge the Celtics for the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

