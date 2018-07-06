Former NBA Player Clifford Rozier Dies at Age 45

Former NBA power forward Clifford Rozier died Friday after suffering a heart attack this week. He was 45.

Rozier's brother, Kobie Rozier, told TMZ Sports the University of Louisville standout went into cardiac arrest Wednesday and died Friday morning in Florida.  

The Florida native started his college career at the University of North Carolina before leaving the Tar Heels after one season to join the Cardinals. There he developed into one of the nation's best players, earning Metro Conference Player of the Year honors in back-to-back seasons (1992-93 and 1993-94).

His collegiate success led to the Golden State Warriors selecting him with the 16th overall pick in the 1994 draft.

Rozier averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 173 NBA appearances with the Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Minnesota Timberwolves across four seasons.

