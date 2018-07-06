Tony Parker Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Hornets After 17 Years with Spurs

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Longtime San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker reportedly reached an agreement Friday to sign with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Parker's new contract is for two years and $10 million.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

