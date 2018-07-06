Tony Parker Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Hornets After 17 Years with Spurs

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker (9) reacts after scoring against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

Longtime San Antonio Spurs point guard Tony Parker reportedly reached an agreement Friday to sign with the Charlotte Hornets as a free agent.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Parker's new contract is for two years and $10 million.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.    

Related

    Report: Rockets, Lakers, Heat Interested in Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Rockets, Lakers, Heat Interested in Melo

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Melo, OKC to Part Ways This Summer

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Melo, OKC to Part Ways This Summer

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kyrie Never Wanted LeBron to Rejoin Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Kyrie Never Wanted LeBron to Rejoin Cavs

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Vets Get Reps Off the Court in Vegas 🤑

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Vets Get Reps Off the Court in Vegas 🤑

    Master Tesfatsion
    via Bleacher Report