British F1 Grand Prix 2018: Start Time, Drivers, TV Schedule and More

Lewis Hamilton will try to reclaim the lead in the Formula One driver standings on Sunday as Mercedes head into Silverstone hoping to bounce back from a disastrous showing in the Austrian Grand Prix.

The British Grand Prix has been a good one for Hamilton over the years, with the reigning world champion winning the last three races at Silverstone and taking five wins in his career. One more win would take him past Jim Clark and Alain Prost for the most ever at the iconic circuit.

The Silver Arrows will have to do much better than in their last outing, however―a double DNF that saw Sebastian Vettel move past Hamilton in the driver standings.

Date: Sunday, July 8

Race Start Time: 2:10 p.m. BST/9:10 a.m. ET

TV Info: Channel 4 (UK), Sky Sports F1 (UK), ESPN2 (U.S.)

Live Stream: All 4 (UK), Sky Go (UK), ESPN Player (U.S.)

The Track

Silverstone has been a mainstay of F1 for decades and needs no introduction for most fans of the sport. Its long, sweeping curves through the middle sector and the overall nature of the track rewards bravery more than pure driver skill, and the addition of a third DRS zone into the Abbey right-hander and Farm left-hander will only increase that.

Here's a look at a hot lap of the track on board Hamilton's car:

How Do Mercedes Respond to Austrian Debacle?

Both Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas suffered mechanical retirements in Austria. It was a nightmare outcome for Mercedes, who have boasted supreme reliability for years.

The high finishing percentage for both highlights just how unlikely such a scenario was:

Ferrari took full advantage, grabbing second and third place behind race winner Max Verstappen. As a result, the Italians now lead Mercedes by 10 points in the constructor standings, and Vettel sits one point ahead of Hamilton in the driver standings.

The German hasn't taken a win at Silverstone in nearly a decade, with his last triumph coming at the wheel of a Red Bull in 2009. Ferrari's last win in Britain came in 2011, when Fernando Alonso was still with the team.

Vettel has flashed solid speed during practice, however, beating Hamilton in the second session. While the Brit is clearly the favourite to add another win at Silverstone to his tally, a Ferrari triumph would be a huge statement in the championship race.