WWE's The Miz to Play in 2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2018

WWE Champion The Miz greets the fans before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before the Baltimore Orioles and Cleveland Indians baseball game, Saturday, July 23, 2016 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
GAIL BURTON/Associated Press

WWE Superstar The Miz announced Friday that he will play in the 2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game on July 15.

The Miz made it official with the following video on Twitter:

The game—which will take place at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.—is consistently among the most fun and entertaining parts of the All-Star festivities.

Former MLB stars team up with actors, musicians, athletes from different sports and other well-known figures to take part in a good-natured competition that almost always makes for great television.

The Miz is the self-proclaimed most must-see Superstar in WWE history, which makes him an ideal fit for the game.

As a one-time WWE champion, two-time United States champion, six-time Tag Team champion and eight-time Intercontinental champion, The Miz is one of the most successful Superstars to ever step foot inside a WWE ring.

He is also a crossover star due to his forays into acting and his status as the host of MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars.

Prior to his WWE career, The Miz appeared on The Real World and Real World/Road Rules Challenge.

The Parma, Ohio, native was a multi-sport athlete in high school, meaning he has the athletic ability to be a big-time contributor at the event.

Given his skill set and his entertainment value, The Miz has everything needed to make the 2018 MLB All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game awesome.

