Sweden's Andreas Granqvist Welcomes New Child Day Before England World Cup Clash

Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images

Sweden captain Andreas Granqvist and his wife, Sofie, have announced the birth of their second daughter, just one day before the defender is set to lead his side in their 2018 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against England.

Granqvist chose to heed his wife's words and remain at the World Cup in Russia rather than fly home for the birth of their second child, Mika, whose safe arrival was confirmed by Mrs. Granqvist on Friday:

Sofie gave birth in Granqvist's home city of Helsinborg, where the centre-back will return this summer after five years in Russia with Krasnodar, having last represented them in 2008.

Granqvist also took to Instagram to celebrate the arrival of another daughter:

MailOnline's Siofra Brennan provided updates on the latest Granqvist child and sourced quotes that the player's father, Tommy, gave to Sportbladet: "Everything has gone well. I'm [a] proud grandfather."

The 33-year-old will undoubtedly look to the new addition to his family as inspiration for Saturday's meeting with the Three Lions at the Samara Arena.

Sweden can advance to the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since they finished third in the 1994 tournament, while England haven't featured in the last four since placing fourth in 1990.

Granqvist previously spoke to the media regarding his wife's urge for him to remain in Russia at the tournament, with this competition to be the veteran's last opportunity at international glory, via the Guardian:

Janne Andersson's men have been a surprise package in Russia and advanced as Group F winners ahead of Mexico, with Germany failing to qualify for the round of 16 despite beating the Swedes.

Granqvist has scored two goals (both penalties) and been a leading presence as they've conceded only twice in four outings—both against Germany—and now has extra motivation for a crunch quarter-final clash with England.