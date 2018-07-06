Liverpool Reportedly Contact Paulo Dybala Agent Amid Cristiano Ronaldo Rumours

Emilio Andreoli/Getty Images

Liverpool have reportedly contacted the agent who helped broker Paulo Dybala's move to Italy from Argentina, hoping his influence can aid them as rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with the Old Lady continue to grow.

TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Daily Mirror) reported the Reds are hoping to use Ronaldo's potential £88 million move from Real Madrid to Turin to make a play for Dybala's signature.

Sport Witness cited the same report and added Liverpool have contacted Gustavo Mascardi, Dybala's former agent who oversaw his move from Instituto to Palermo in 2012, when his rise on the European stage started.

Dybala was brought to the 2018 FIFA World Cup by coach Jorge Sampaoli, and blogger Liam Canning spoke of his incredulity after the forward played a total of only 22 minutes in Russia:

Sport Witness' report said Liverpool are considering a concrete offer for Dybala, whom Juventus could decide to sell in order to meet the financial demands of any move for Ronaldo.

Bleacher Report's Alex McGovern touched on the current methods Juve were considering to help satisfy Ronaldo's wage requirements:

Dybala, 24, is a valued member of the Bianconeri and scored 26 goals in 46 appearances last season, but he isn't untouchable at the Juventus Stadium after manager Massimiliano Allegri kept him out of his XI at times.

Blogger Ben Webb suggested recent rumours have him wrapped up in the transfer hysteria:

Dybala has shown himself to operate best in a supporting-striker role in Turin, a position that could be accommodated at Anfield, with Roberto Firmino up front, and Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane either side.

Naby Keita and Fabinho have arrived this summer to form a new midfield, and with Dybala positioned ahead of them, Klopp could be looking at a new lineup formed almost entirely out of his signings.

Dybala is now represented by his brother Mariano, per Calciomercato.com, but Liverpool may hope their connection with Mascardi can still have a hand in convincing him to jump leagues once more.