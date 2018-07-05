Tottenham Transfer News: Spurs Reportedly Win Jack Grealish Race

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly set to win the race for Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish and will offer the 22-year-old a five-year deal with Mauricio Pochettino's side.

The Spurs boss wants to bring in Grealish as competition for Dele Alli, and the club are set to make a bid the Villans will be unable to turn down, according to the Mirror's James Nursey.

The midfielder could cost Tottenham a fee of £20 million, according to Laurie Whitwell at the Daily Mail:

Grealish was a key part of the Aston Villa side who made it to the playoff final last season. Steve Bruce's side were beaten by Fulham and missed out on a return to the Premier League.

However, Grealish looks as though he will be playing top-flight football next season, and Spurs seems a good place for him to continue his career.

Pochettino has a good record of bringing through young English footballers with Kyle Walker, Kieran Trippier and Alli all having thrived in north London.

Football writer Jonny Bentley expects him to succeed under Pochettino:

Grealish came through the youth ranks at Aston Villa and made his debut for the club as an 18-year-old against Manchester City in the Premier League in May 2014.

The midfielder has not had quite the impact that was expected when he first made the breakthrough at Aston Villa. However, he showed his quality in the Championship last season despite missing the start of the campaign due to injury, as shown by WhoScored.com:

Grealish is strong in possession, loves to run with the ball at his feet but is also willing to tackle and track back when needed.

A move to Spurs would allow him to take the next step up in his career and also add strength to a squad that looked a little short last season when tasked with coping with the demands of domestic and European football.