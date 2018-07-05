Janoris Jenkins Discusses Friend's Death Inside New Jersey Home

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins released a statement on Instagram on Thursday regarding the death of his friend, Roosevelt "Trypps Beatz" Rene, who was found dead at Jenkins' residence:

William Jenkins, the brother of Janoris Jenkins, was arrested and accused of killing Rene after the two got into a fight, per Rodrigo Torrejon of USA Today.

According to the probable cause affidavit, "Jenkins inflicted injuries to the victim which resulted in his death."

Roosevelt and William Jenkins had been living at the house together, per Torrejon. Jenkins allegedly fled to New Jersey and was arrested in late June on "a parole warrant unrelated to Rene's death, according to Ontario County District Attorney James B. Ritts."

He was officially charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Williams Jenkins' has a previous conviction for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and also "served two years and six months in prison for multiple convictions, which included his involvement in a burglary or attempted burglary and grand theft of $100 to $300, according to Florida prison records."

Janoris Jenkins had been in Florida for much of June, since the end of the Giants' minicamp.